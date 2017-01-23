Music industry veteran Randy Lennox to receive Juno's Walt Grealis award

TORONTO — Randy Lennox, once head of Universal Music Canada and now a leading executive at Bell Media, will be honoured at this year's Juno Awards.

Organizers say the music industry veteran will receive the 2017 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his longstanding commitment to Canadian music.

Lennox has been credited with helping some of Canada's biggest musical acts get their feet off the ground during his years at Universal.

He was instrumental in either signing or helping to boost the careers of Justin Bieber, Drake, Shania Twain, the Tragically Hip and the Weeknd.

Lennox has also been credited with playing a major role in bringing the iHeartRadio brand to Canada through his role as president of broadcasting and content at Bell Media.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it will present Lennox with the honour at the Juno Awards industry gala dinner in Ottawa on April 1.

The televised Junos show airs April 2 on CTV from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.