PETA plans to protest at screenings of A Dog’s Purpose

Animal rights group PETA tells TMZ it has plans to protest outside theatres showing A Dog’s Purpose, the film that’s earned controversy for its alleged mistreatment of a German Shepherd during filming.

A behind-the-scenes video posted by TMZ on Jan. 18 purports to show the dog, named Hercules, distressed, and struggling with a handler as he is forced into churning water.

The gossip mill reports protesters may be planning to shame anyone buying a ticket at the box office to the new film, starring Dennis Quaid.

The organization that ensures animal safety in U.S. film and television productions said last week it would launch an investigation into the incident, and suspended its own safety representative on the set.

PETA had previously called on animal lovers to boycott the production "to send the message that dogs & other animals should be treated humanely, not as props."