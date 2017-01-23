PETA plans to protest at screenings of A Dog’s Purpose
After a video that apparently shows a dog in distress on the set, PETA has called for a complete boycott of the film.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Animal rights group PETA tells TMZ it has plans to protest outside theatres showing A Dog’s Purpose, the film that’s earned controversy for its alleged mistreatment of a German Shepherd during filming.
A behind-the-scenes video posted by TMZ on Jan. 18 purports to show the dog, named Hercules, distressed, and struggling with a handler as he is forced into churning water.
The gossip mill reports protesters may be planning to shame anyone buying a ticket at the box office to the new film, starring Dennis Quaid.
The organization that ensures animal safety in U.S. film and television productions said last week it would launch an investigation into the incident, and suspended its own safety representative on the set.
PETA had previously called on animal lovers to boycott the production "to send the message that dogs & other animals should be treated humanely, not as props."
The Hollywood premiere and press tours had already been canceled after the controversy erupted last week, and Cineplex has offered to waive cancellation fees for groups who had booked screenings.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus