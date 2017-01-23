Katie Rich suspended from SNL after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who found herself in hot water after an offensive tweet about Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. president Donald Trump, has been suspended from the show indefinitely, the New York Times reports.



The tweet in question, which has since been deleted from Rich's account, made reference to the president’s 10-year-old son and school shootings. It caused a storm of criticism from many, including former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, who posted on Facebook: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.”