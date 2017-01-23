Entertainment

Katie Rich suspended from SNL after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump

Chelsea Clinton was among those who weighed in on the tweet, say "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid."

Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the US Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107.

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who found herself in hot water after an offensive tweet about Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. president Donald Trump, has been suspended from the show indefinitely, the New York Times reports

The tweet in question, which has since been deleted from Rich's account, made reference to the president’s 10-year-old son and school shootings. It caused a storm of criticism from many, including former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, who posted on Facebook: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

Rich sent a tweet on Monday apologizing for the comment, saying “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.”

