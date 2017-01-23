Soulja Boy charged with felony weapons possession
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Los Angeles prosecutors on Monday charged Soulja Boy with felony weapons violations stemming from a police search of his home last month that found an assault weapon and a stolen police handgun.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that it had charged the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and that his arraignment was scheduled for Monday. He faces two felony weapons possession charges and a
Way was arrested last month by Los Angeles police. He was still on probation for a previous firearms case and was not supposed to possess any weapons.
Prosecutors said a search of his home found a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon and a Glock 21 handgun.
Authorities have said the handgun was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach, California, police vehicle.
Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and for his recent appearances on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop."
Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were not immediately successful and there is no information on whether he has an attorney.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus