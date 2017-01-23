Stephen Colbert to host Emmys on CBS in September
NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.
Colbert is host of the "Late Show" on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central's "Colbert Report." In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration's unprovable assertion that Trump's inauguration was the most watched ever.
Said Colbert: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe."
