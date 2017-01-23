Stratford Festival HD films 'Macbeth,' 'Love's Labour's Lost' heading to theatres
STRATFORD, Ont. — Two new Stratford Festival HD films are heading to theatres across Canada this spring.
The theatre company's production of "Macbeth" will debut on Cineplex screens on March 18, featuring Ian Lake in the title role opposite Krystin Pellerin as Lady Macbeth.
"Love's Labour Lost," helmed by Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning director John Caird, will premiere on April 29.
Stratford's production of the Shakespearean comedy stars Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar.
Beginning in 2014, the festival embarked on a mission to film all Shakespeare plays over the course of a decade.
A full list of participating cinemas in all 10 provinces can be found at http://www.stratfordfestival.ca/HD.
