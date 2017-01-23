Entertainment

Stratford Festival HD films 'Macbeth,' 'Love's Labour's Lost' heading to theatres

Actors Ian Lake as Macbeth and Krystin Pellerin as Lady Macbeth are shown in this undated handout image provided by the Stratford Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stratford-Festival-David Hou MANDATORY CREDIT

Actors Ian Lake as Macbeth and Krystin Pellerin as Lady Macbeth are shown in this undated handout image provided by the Stratford Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stratford-Festival-David Hou MANDATORY CREDIT

STRATFORD, Ont. — Two new Stratford Festival HD films are heading to theatres across Canada this spring.

The theatre company's production of "Macbeth" will debut on Cineplex screens on March 18, featuring Ian Lake in the title role opposite Krystin Pellerin as Lady Macbeth.

"Love's Labour Lost," helmed by Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning director John Caird, will premiere on April 29.

Stratford's production of the Shakespearean comedy stars Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar.

Beginning in 2014, the festival embarked on a mission to film all Shakespeare plays over the course of a decade.

A full list of participating cinemas in all 10 provinces can be found at http://www.stratfordfestival.ca/HD.

Editors' Picks

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular