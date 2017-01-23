The audacity of pope: viewers left praying for some holy logic

The show: The Young Pope, Season 1, Episode 2 (HBO)

The moment: The marketing meeting



Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law) is having the first meeting of his new papacy — with the Vatican’s marketing expert, Sofia (Cecile de France).

She tells him that a sizeable slice of the Vatican budget relies on merchandise bearing the Pope’s image. He holds up a plain white plate.

“This is the sort of merchandise I’m prepared to authorize,” Pius says. He tells her there will be no images of him, not even photographs.

She tells him he’s committing media suicide. He counters that the most important cultural figures are enigmas: Salinger, Kubrick, Banksy.

Sofia says he’s not an artist, but a head of state. “Yes,” he replies. “And in order to survive, its leader has to make himself as unreachable as a rock star.”

She nods, intrigued. “The Vatican survives on hyperbole,” he says. “So we will generate hyperbole in reverse.”

I’ve seen three episodes of this series, and I still don’t get it. On the one hand, it depicts Pius as modern and irreverent, the wily boss of a large corporation. On the other, he’s full of fire and brimstone about God. I’m fine if a main character is unpredictable, but there has to be a logic, an inevitability to what he does.

Series creator Paolo Sorrentino is in thrall to images. Nuns playing slo-mo soccer, the Pope’s red shoes. He wants images of the Pope shocking people. He wants images of the Pope praying fiercely. He doesn’t care if so far, he doesn’t have a through line there.

But so far, I do.