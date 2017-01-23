She’s an elegant mercy killer, why Mary is ready to thrill people

The first five minutes of Global TV’s new series Mary Kills People doesn’t mess around. In it, beautiful young doctor Mary Harris sits at the bedside of a wealthy man in the final stages of an agonizing illness. As she mixes a deadly cocktail, she explains how this potent potion will do what the man wants: it will end his life. As Mary watches the man quickly slips into the ether, she never leaves his side. But then something goes wrong.

We won’t tell you what happens next, but the entire scene encapsulates the emotional and visceral complexity of the six-episode series (which premieres on Global in Canada on Wednesday and on Lifetime in the U.S. on April 23) and gives us a fully realized peek into the plight of its protagonist, deftly played by Quebec-born actress Caroline Dhavernas. Dhavernas is the heart and soul of a show that, using dark humor and wrenching drama, taps into a very real, controversial social issue, that of assisted suicide.

“I think what drew me most to Mary Kills People is the way that (series creator) Tara Armstrong has handled such an important subject,” Dhavernas tells Metro.

“There’s lots of grey zones here. As there should be. And Mary is a woman filled with contradictions. As the show progresses, you will find out that she’s not just doing this to help people, she’s also doing this for personal reasons.”

While Mary is mostly righteous in her mission, she’s in essence a criminal. Though medically assisted dying has been legal in Canada since June 2016, Mary Kills People takes place in a world where it’s not, meaning Mary is forced to live a double life as an ER doctor and single mother of a teenage daughter, while being trailed by police like the serial killer that legally, she is.

“These moments where Mary is taking human life are so intimate and meaningful for her,” Dhavernas insists.

“And the fact that there is the illegal aspect to her work is also probably equally meaningful for her. But she’s not a sociopath. She’s doing this out of empathy and I see her as a bit of a pioneer, evolving in a world where she cannot progress in a controlled environment. She has to get away with it. Morally, it’s a very intriguing character. And not all of the characters she encounters on her journey agree with her.”

It’s a joy to see Dhavernas take on such a rich character and be center stage in a series of this calibre. The prolific actress is perhaps best known for her work with noted TV writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller in hit shows like Wonderfalls and Hannibal, but before she became a celebrity in the English-speaking world, she was first a star in French Canada, appearing in Quebecois film and television since childhood. She continues to do so.

“It’s funny, because I have this duality,” says the actress.

“There are those two solitudes, it’s true. I have been working in Quebec as an actor since I was eight years old, so when I moved to New York when I was 21, it was strange — no one knew who I was! So I had to start again. But the beauty of it was that I had all this experience as an actor under my belt.”

And though the first season of Mary Kills People consists of just six episodes, we’d certainly like to see more of Dhavernas’ elegant mercy killer on screen. So would she.

“There are talks to do a second season and I hope there is. The writers already have some great ideas. I guess we just have to see how well this first round does.”