A look at Oscar-nominated Quebec director Denis Villeneuve
A
A
Share via Email
You could say that Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has officially arrived, now that he's scored an Oscar nomination for his alien-invasion tale "Arrival."
But the acclaimed filmmaker has a long history of churning out critically acclaimed dramas in French and English. Here's a look at Villeneuve's celebrated career:
WHERE HE'S FROM
Villeneuve was born near Trois-Rivieres, Que., and studied film at l'Universite du Quebec a Montreal before earning acclaim on the festival circuit.
THE EARLY YEARS
The master storyteller made a name for himself with francophone arthouse fare that packed an emotional wallop, including "Maelstrom," "Polytechnique" and "Incendies."
ACCLAIM
After years of Canadian accolades, Villeneuve was catapulted into a new sphere of fame when "Incendies" snagged an Oscar nomination in 2011 for best foreign language film. Hollywood came knocking soon after, with Villeneuve helming two English-language features —the psychological puzzle "Enemy" and the big-budget "Prisoners." Then came the drug saga "Sicario" and the sci-fi drama "Arrival."
TRADEMARKS
Much of Villeneuve's work is dark, heavy and unnerving, and his searing images have endeared him to critics and cinephiles alike. Think brooding dramas, hypnotic tales, haunting and sometimes surreal atmospheres — all present in "Arrival," which also scored a best-picture nomination.
WHAT'S NEXT
Villeneuve was tapped to breathe new life into the noir classic "Blade Runner." The sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," starring fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling, is slated for release Oct. 6.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back
-
Merriam-Webster educates Kellyanne Conway on definition of 'fact'
-
Katie Rich suspended from SNL after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump