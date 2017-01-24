A look at Oscar-nominated Quebec director Denis Villeneuve

You could say that Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has officially arrived, now that he's scored an Oscar nomination for his alien-invasion tale "Arrival."

But the acclaimed filmmaker has a long history of churning out critically acclaimed dramas in French and English. Here's a look at Villeneuve's celebrated career:

WHERE HE'S FROM

Villeneuve was born near Trois-Rivieres, Que., and studied film at l'Universite du Quebec a Montreal before earning acclaim on the festival circuit.

THE EARLY YEARS

The master storyteller made a name for himself with francophone arthouse fare that packed an emotional wallop, including "Maelstrom," "Polytechnique" and "Incendies."

ACCLAIM

After years of Canadian accolades, Villeneuve was catapulted into a new sphere of fame when "Incendies" snagged an Oscar nomination in 2011 for best foreign language film. Hollywood came knocking soon after, with Villeneuve helming two English-language features —the psychological puzzle "Enemy" and the big-budget "Prisoners." Then came the drug saga "Sicario" and the sci-fi drama "Arrival."

TRADEMARKS

Much of Villeneuve's work is dark, heavy and unnerving, and his searing images have endeared him to critics and cinephiles alike. Think brooding dramas, hypnotic tales, haunting and sometimes surreal atmospheres — all present in "Arrival," which also scored a best-picture nomination.

WHAT'S NEXT