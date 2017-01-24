A look at some of the Canadians nominated for Oscars this year
Canadians are behind some of the leading Oscar contenders this year, including London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling for his starring role in "La La Land" and Quebec director Denis Villeneuve for his sci-fi hit "Arrival."
"La La Land" has a leading 14 nominations — which is tied for the most ever with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" — while the eight nods for "Arrival" are tied for second among all films this year alongside "Moonlight."
Here's a look at some of the other Canadians nominated for Academy Awards:
— Patrice Vermette, production design, "Arrival"
— Paul Hotte, set decoration, "Arrival"
— Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye, sound mixing, "Arrival"
— Sylvain Bellemare, sound editing, "Arrival"
— Shawn Levy, who as a producer shares in the best picture nomination for "Arrival"
— Theodore Ushev, best animated short, National Film Board of Canada production "Blind Vaysha"
