Duchess of Cambridge meets families at children's hospice

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has paid an emotional visit to a children's hospice in a village 100 miles (160 kilometres ) northeast of London.

The former Kate Middleton spent time Tuesday with a couple whose son died of a brain tumour last summer.

She told them she could not imagine what they had been through, then gave the couple a hug.

A young girl, Daisy Benton, asked the duchess what it's like to be a real princess. Kate replied that she is well looked after by her husband, Prince William.