Duchess of Cambridge meets families at children's hospice
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has paid an emotional visit to a children's hospice in a village 100 miles (160
The former Kate Middleton spent time Tuesday with a couple whose son died of a brain
She told them she could not imagine what they had been through, then gave the couple a hug.
A young girl, Daisy Benton, asked the duchess what it's like to be a real princess. Kate replied that she is well looked after by her husband, Prince William.
The duchess wore an elegant emerald green suit on her visit to Quidenham, but this did not prevent her from getting involved in an art therapy class with the youngsters.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal
-
Doctor who was on Dragons Den suspended for 'egocentric' behaviour
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back