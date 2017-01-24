Denis Villeneuve, Ryan Gosling, NFB animated short get Oscar nominations

Denis Villeneuve received his first-ever Oscar nomination Tuesday for directing the aliens-have-landed thriller "Arrival," which is also up for best picture and six other awards, while Ryan Gosling picked up a best acting nod, one of a leading 14 nominations for the film "La La Land."

Montreal's Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049," which stars London, Ont.-born Gosling.

"Arrival" had a strong Canadian contingent on the crew and several Canucks are nominated alongside Villeneuve including: Patrice Vermette for production design; Paul Hotte for set decoration; Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye for sound mixing; Sylvain Bellemare for sound editing; and Shawn Levy, who as a producer shares in the best picture nomination.

The National Film Board of Canada animated short "Blind Vaysha" also received an Oscar nomination, while Xavier Dolan missed out on receiving his first-ever Oscar nod.

The 27-year-old Montreal director's drama "It's Only the End of the World" was up for best foreign language film.