Q&A: 'Mary Kills People' star Caroline Dhavernas on show's timely topic

TORONTO — In tackling the controversial subject of assisted suicide, the new series "Mary Kills People" mixes in some suds with the serious.

Debuting Wednesday on Global, the six-part drama stars Montreal native Caroline Dhavernas of "Hannibal" fame as Dr. Mary Harris, an ER doctor and single mom who helps terminally ill patients end their lives.

Co-stars include Richard Short as Mary's colleague Des, Jay Ryan as one of her clients, and Abigail Winter as Mary's teen daughter.

While the series gets heavy at times, it also incorporates more frothy elements as it follows the humorous dynamic between Des and Mary, and the murky and complicated areas of their operation.

"It's fun, too, it doesn't have to be depressing, right?" says Dhavernas.

The Canadian Press recently spoke with Dhavernas about the series, which was shot in Toronto last summer. That was when the federal government introduced a law allowing assisted suicide for those suffering from an incurable condition and for those facing a "reasonably foreseeable" natural death.

CP: The show is very timely — was that part of the appeal in you taking this on; being able to address something that is very much in the headlines but also with a more light-hearted look?

Dhavernas: Exactly, and it's interesting because Tara Armstrong, the creator, started working on this when she was working at the Canadian Film Centre.... That's where she created the show and that was way before the law changed in June, so it's kind of a happy coincidence because it's already a subject matter that people are interested in, I think.

And I think it's very relatable, too, because it can happen to pretty much anyone, to have to struggle with these decisions for family members or friends.

CP: Did you have any thoughts on this subject matter going into this?

Dhavernas: Yeah, I was convinced, as Mary is, that it should be a choice that we can make for ourselves. But other characters on the show don't agree. Some will learn to reflect upon the subject and change their views, but I think it's interesting that (Armstrong) has studied it from every angle and didn't really take a position, although Mary is very convinced.

CP: How much of this is inspired by true stories?

Dhavernas: I don't know, you'd have to ask Tara, but I've certainly heard from a lot of people, when I started talking about the show, who have told me their stories.... I also have a friend who's in Montreal who's a doctor who helps the terminally ill carry on with their wish to pass in a dignified way, with dignity. So I think it doesn't have to be only depressing. It's packed with adrenaline as well and compassion, so I think it's a beautiful show.