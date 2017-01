The Latest: Oscar nominations announcement just moments away

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The latest on the 89th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

5 a.m.

Final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year's Oscar nominees, which are expected to offer more diversity after two years of the "Oscars So White" backlash.

Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson are among the previous Oscar winners who will announce this year's slate of nominees around 5:20 a.m. The films "La La Land," ''Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are among this season's front-runners, including for best picture.

Departing from a decades-old practice, the nominations won't be announced before a live audience of reporters, publicists and academy officials. Instead, the reveal will come during a closed program fed live to Oscars.org and "Good Morning America."

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

___

4:45 a.m.

After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction Tuesday.

Barry Jenkin's luminous coming-of-age tale "Moonlight," the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama "Hidden Figures" and Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaption "Fences" are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders when nominations to the 89th Academy Awards are announced Tuesday morning beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST.