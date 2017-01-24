The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 22, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316434720 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

3. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins - 9780698185395 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Egomaniac by Vi Keeland - 9781942215509 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

7. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance - 9780062300560 - (Harper)

8. The Mistress by Danielle Steel - 9780425285350 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Fidelity by Aleatha Romig - 9780996839440 - (Romig Works LLC)

10. Below the Belt by Stuart Woods - 9780399574184 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.