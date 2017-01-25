Feerless provides Netflix trigger warnings for PTSD sufferers

Bell’s Let’s Talk campaign has put mental health at the top of Canadian minds today, but a browser plug-in has been making Netflix safer for some users since last year.

Feerless is a Google Chrome extension that offers trigger warnings for people who suffer from PTSD.

Created by California engineer Danielle Leong, Feerless uses crowd-sourcing to develop a database of scenes that may provoke an unwelcome and troubling response to some viewers.

Leong was inspired to create the extension after she encountered a violent scene of sexual assault while she was in the midst of a marathon viewing of the FX biker gang drama, Sons Of Anarchy.

The hit series is no stranger to violence, but it was a brutal rape scene that made Leong stop watching and leave the room, she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I had flashbacks, I had panic attacks, I was completely in misery for three days,” she said.

Her next response was to create Feerless.

Courtesy of the efforts of its users, Feerless gives a subtle heads-up that something troubling may be on the way by displaying a glowing bubble on screen. The viewer can then decide whether to skip the upcoming scene, move on to the next episode or abandon the show altogether.

While the phrase has frequently been derided by harder hearts, trigger warnings have become more prominent as veterans returning from combat began to more openly discuss their struggles with PTSD. Survivors of sexual assault, like Leong, have also been asking for similar courtesies to be extended to them.

Former senator Romeo Dallaire, who endured his own struggles with PTSD after commanding a United Nations peacekeeping force during the Rwandan genocide in the 90s, has been a vocal advocate of doing more to address veterans’ mental health.

“By going public and making (PTSD) as honourable as an injury…we are able to break the code in the military world,” the ex-general told Metro in a 2016 interview.



Dallaire also wants that openness and conversation to include the loved ones of combat veterans.