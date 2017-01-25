Madonna applies to adopt 2 more children from Malawi

LILONGWE, Malawi — Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula says it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna in 2008 adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.