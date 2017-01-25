Neon marquee from Whisky A Go Go sign sells for $48,300

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A neon marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock club Whisky a Go Go is going, going, gone.

The 13-foot-long sign with bright pink letters sold at auction for $48,300 Wednesday night in Maine.

Saco River Auction Co. acquired the unusual piece of rock 'n' roll history from a storage unit where it was collecting dust. Auctioneer Troy Thibodeau says the buyer didn't want to be identified.

The weathered marquee says simply, "The Whisky." It adorned the West Hollywood club in the '80s and '90s, during the days of punk, new wave and grunge. It was replaced in 2004 by a sign that restored the full name, "Whisky a Go Go."