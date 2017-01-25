Nickelback planning new album after signing global record deal

TORONTO — Nickelback has returned to the studio to work on a new album.

The Alberta rockers behind hits like "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph" say they started working on their ninth album after signing a new global record deal with BMG.

A release date hasn't been set.

The label says lead singer Chad Kroeger and his bandmates also plan to make a "major announcement" on Feb. 1.

Nickelback has sold more than 50 million albums internationally.

The band has also been nominated for the record of the year Grammy, along with five other nominations in other rock categories.