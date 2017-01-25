Entertainment

Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

"That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon" — Josh Gad, via Twitter.

This Sept. 21, 2008 file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

This Sept. 21, 2008 file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80.

Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

"I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile" — Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter.

"#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM." — Larry King, via Twitter.

