'The Mistress' by Danielle Steel tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 22 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (3) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel

2. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

3. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham

4. (5) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

5. (8) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

6. (-) True Faith and Allegiance _ Mark Greaney

7. (10) Rogue One _ Alexander Freed

8. (7) Night School _ Lee Child

9. (4) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue

10. (9) Difficult Women _ Roxane Gay

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis

2. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

3. (6) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

4. (4) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

5. (-) Better Now _ Danielle Martin

6. (2) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

7. (9) Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines and Habits of Billionaires, Icons and World-Class Performers _ Timothy Ferriss

8. (-) Mad Enchantment _ Ross King

9. (5) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas Friedman