'The Mistress' by Danielle Steel tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 22 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (3) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel
2. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
3. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham
4. (5) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead
5. (8) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer
6. (-) True Faith and Allegiance _ Mark Greaney
7. (10) Rogue One _ Alexander Freed
8. (7) Night School _ Lee Child
9. (4) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue
10. (9) Difficult Women _ Roxane Gay
NON-FICTION
1. (1) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis
2. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
3. (6) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
4. (4) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher
5. (-) Better Now _ Danielle Martin
6. (2) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
7. (9) Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines and Habits of Billionaires, Icons and World-Class Performers _ Timothy Ferriss
8. (-) Mad Enchantment _ Ross King
9. (5) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas Friedman
10. (8) The Case Against Sugar _ Gary Taubes
