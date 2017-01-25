Xavier Dolan's 'It's Only the End of the World' gets six Cesar nominations
A
A
Share via Email
A day after missing out on an Oscar nomination, Xavier Dolan learned his French-language drama "It's Only the End of the World" is up for six Cesar Awards, which are often nicknamed the "French Oscars."
The 27-year-old Montreal filmmaker received a best directing nomination while his movie is also up for best foreign film.
"It's Only the End of the World," about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family, is also in the running for a leading nine Canadian Screen Awards.
At last May's Cannes Film Festival it won the Grand Prix, the second-most prestigious award handed out at the annual event.
The movie had been shortlisted for contention in the best foreign-language film Oscar category but was not nominated.
In 2015, Dolan won the best foreign film Cesar Award for "Mommy." He was also nominated in the same category in 2013 for "Laurence Anyways," in 2011 for "Heartbeats" and in 2010 for "I Killed My Mother."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus