Bryce Dallas Howard plays flashy blond in Bre-X gold scandal

It wasn’t until Bryce Dallas Howard saw herself in a crazy permed wig that she truly found her character for the new movie Gold.

“You have to kind of see it to understand who that person is,” admitted the 35-year-old star about trying on gaudy hairdos to unearth her character.

“It’s a little punny, but that’s when I got to try on different versions of her. Eventually we landed on curly-haired, big-boobed and clothes that were a size too tight for her.”

Loosely paralleling the Canadian-based Bre-X scandal of the ’90s, Gold excavates the account of a flighty prospector (played by a balding, chubby Matthew McConaughey) whose incredible Indonesian gold strike dupes thousands of investors out of millions of dollars — until the fortune isn’t what it appears to be.

Playing the obsessed tycoon’s whip-smart girlfriend, Howard was shocked to learn the incredible twists of the real swindle.

“My character was invented so it wasn’t really something that was a big part of my preparation. Even now I’m learning more details,” laughed Howard, of the adaptation that relocates the action from Alberta to Reno, Nev. “It’s so bizarre to me that the story that it’s based on took place in Canada; it feels like such a specifically American story because this story represents the potentials and evils of capitalism.”

Howard’s own tale is certainly one that has been nothing but blessed by potential.

Having set out in Hollywood in 2004, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Ron Howard may have hit early pay dirt with hits like The Village and Spider-Man 3, but the real treasure has only now arrived by balancing big-budget blockbusters like Jurassic World and quiet personal downtime.

“I’m more excited about stuff I’m getting to do than I’ve ever been,” said Howard, currently preparing for the forthcoming Jurassic World sequel.