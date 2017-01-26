Canada-UK produced Sundance doc 'Tokyo Idols' looks at obsessive culture in Japan

PARK CITY, Utah — "Yes, it's creepy," acknowledges writer-director Kyoko Miyake of the middle-aged men obsessively following anime-inspired J-pop female idols half their age — and younger — in her documentary "Tokyo Idols."

Shot in Japan, the Canada-U.K produced film had its world premiere at Sundance last Friday and will eventually air on Canada's Super Channel.

Some 10,000 idols are part of a $1-billion annual industry in Japan, where looking "fresh" and "cute" is the goal. Usually under 20, the singer-dancers perform in fantasy costumes that echo schoolgirls, French maids and kittens.

The idols are getting progressively younger. One male fan praises his pre-teen idol crush for being "underdeveloped." Another grey-haired man spends hours making glittery T-shirts to wear to shows by his favourite teen idol.

What would sound alarm bells in the West appears widely accepted.

Miyake follows 19-year-old Rio Hiiragi, who fears she's coming close to her idol expiration date and campaigns relentlessly to stay on top. "I can't do this forever," she says.

Her mostly male fans — who call themselves Rio's brothers — are socially awkward types not comfortable spending time with women their own age.

Among them is 43-year-old Koji Yoshida, who drops thousands of dollars a year on idol concert tickets and meet-and-greet "handshake events."

These carefully timed 60-second meetings with the idols include only one physical interaction: a handshake. An everyday act in many countries, it has sexual undercurrents in Japan, said Miyake.

The fans say they feel more comfortable around the idols and are too shy to talk to grown women.

"I think those men feel somehow threatened by women of their own age," said Miyake, 40, a Peabody Award-winning filmmaker who left Japan at age 26 to study the history of English witchcraft at Oxford University.

Miyake doesn't pass judgment in "Tokyo Idols" about "this thing that's taken over the cultural scene," although she questions fans, idols and one performer's mother about the appropriateness of middle-aged men mooning over very young girls.

Miyake sought out Canadian and U.K. financing rather than Japanese money for the film, allowing her to make the movie her way and be "quite free of censorship" in exploring the idol phenomenon.

While most men "play by the rules" when meeting idols, one of them 20-year-old Mayu Tomita, was stabbed repeatedly by a lovesick fan last May.

"This is a business based on illusion and misunderstanding and these guys are obsessive types, so some do get it wrong and could turn aggressive," Miyake said.

She hopes "Tokyo Idols" can start a conversation about why some men feel they can only relate to young girls "because in Japan, we are not talking to each other."

Miyake also understands the pressure young girls are under in Japan, a society where gender roles tend to the traditional.

"I grew up in Japan and I always felt awkward because I couldn't be cute or act cute and I felt very judged," Miyake said.