Elton John tapped to write 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical
NEW YORK — Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish upcoming musical — "The Devil Wears Prada."
Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits "The Lion King" and "Aida," will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.
No timetable was revealed.
"The Devil Wears Prada" began as a
The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It's part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including "Mrs. Doubtfire."
