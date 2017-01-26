PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 1/22/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

2. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

6. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "Feversong" by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte)

8. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11. "Below the Belt" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

13. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

14. "Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance" by Mark Greaney (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Food, Health, and Happiness" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

4. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

9. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

10. "Zero Sugar Diet" by David Zinczenko (Ballantine)

11. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

12. "The Little Book of Hygge" by Meik Wiking (William Morrow)

13. "The Princess Diarist" by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)

14. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (Norton)

15. "Tears We Cannot Stop" by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin's Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

5. "Mulberry Moon" by Catherine Anderson (Jove)

6. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. "Crash and Burn" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. "Rogue Lawyer" by John Grisham (Dell)

9. "Wyoming Brave" by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

10. "The Girl on the Train (movie tie-in)" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

11. "The 14th Colony" by Steve Berry (St. Martin's Press)

12. "Breakdown" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

13. "Troublemaker" by Linda Howard (Avon)

14. "Property of a Noblewoman" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. "Clawback" by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)" by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. "Apprentice in Death" by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

5. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

6. "The Heart of Aromatherapy" by Andrea Butje (Hay House)

7. "The Games" by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

9. "Finding I Am" by Lysa TerKeurst (LifeWay)

10. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (Berkley)

11. "Green Smoothies for Life" by J.J. Smith (Atria)

12. "Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)" by E.L James (Vintage)

13. "March" by Lewis/Aydin/Powell (Top Shelf)

14. "The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook" by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)

15. "In a Dark, Dark Wood" by Ruth Ware (Scout)