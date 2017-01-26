Sandra Martin wins $40K B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction
VANCOUVER — Sandra Martin has won the $40,000 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.
The award-winning journalist and broadcaster received the 2017 prize for "A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices" at a ceremony in Vancouver on Thursday.
In its citation, the jury said Martin's book "will make an enormous contribution" to the public debate surrounding assisted death.
The other 2017 finalists were: Taras Grescoe for "Shanghai Grand: Forbidden Love and International Intrigue on the Eve of the Second World War," Robert Moor for "On Trails: An Exploration" and Alexandra Shimo for "Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve."
Jury members Hal Wake, John Burns and Jan Walter read 141 books submitted by 46 publishers from across Canada.
Now in its 13th year, the award is presented annually by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation, which celebrates excellence in the arts, humanities, enterprise and community service.
