Sandra Martin wins $40K B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction

VANCOUVER — Sandra Martin has won the $40,000 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

The award-winning journalist and broadcaster received the 2017 prize for "A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices" at a ceremony in Vancouver on Thursday.

In its citation, the jury said Martin's book "will make an enormous contribution" to the public debate surrounding assisted death.

The other 2017 finalists were: Taras Grescoe for "Shanghai Grand: Forbidden Love and International Intrigue on the Eve of the Second World War," Robert Moor for "On Trails: An Exploration" and Alexandra Shimo for "Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve."

Jury members Hal Wake, John Burns and Jan Walter read 141 books submitted by 46 publishers from across Canada.