The King comes to Canada: Niagara Falls to host inaugural Elvis Festival

Niagara Falls, Ont., is preparing to get "all shook up" with its first Elvis Festival this spring.

The self-proclaimed honeymoon capital of the world will host the three-day event celebrating the life, music and fans of Elvis Presley.

The festival, which organizers hope will be annual, will include live music events, as well as the preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

The winner of the competition will move on to the semifinal round in Memphis.

The Niagara Falls Elvis Festival is officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, and will be held at the Greg Frewin Theatre from May 19 to 21.