Willie Nelson cancels 2 of 5 Las Vegas shows due to illness
LAS VEGAS — Country music icon Willie Nelson is
Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday or Sunday.
He plans to play the remaining three shows — Feb. 1, 3 and 4 — at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Nelson is 83 and lives in Austin, Texas.
The singer-songwriter behind hits such as "On the Road Again" and "Always On My Mind" told The Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called "God's Problem Child."
