Celine Dion to be adviser on 'The Voice'

TORONTO — A new day has come for Celine Dion — she's joining "The Voice."

The Canadian pop superstar announced the news on NBC's "Today" show and on her social media accounts on Friday.

She'll be an adviser for fellow pop star Gwen Stefani's team during the battle rounds for season 12 of the NBC singing competition, which airs on CTV in Canada.

Stefani is one of the coaches on the show, which sees unsigned singing talent competing for a record deal.

Both Dion and Stefani appeared in the pre-taped "Today" show segment, gushing about each other.

Dion burst into song every so often as the two discussed their excitement about working with each other.

"To get the prize right here, everybody's going to be so mad, the other coaches, that I got you," said Stefani.

"Even though I've been in the business for so long, I'm still learning," said Dion.