Crowdfunded Toronto film 'Dim the Fluorescents' wins prize at Slamdance film fest

PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto director Daniel Warth's crowdfunded comedy "Dim the Fluorescents" has won a top Sparky Award at the Slamdance Film Festival.

Warth's debut feature film, which made its world premiere at the fest, took the grand jury prize for narrative feature.

The film stars Claire Armstrong as a struggling actor and Naomi Skwarna as an aspiring playwright.

Together, they make a living off of corporate role-playing demonstrations.

Warth co-wrote the film with Miles Barstead, who also composed the score.

In 2015, Warth turned to Indiegogo in a bid to raise $15,000 to fund the film, and actually collected almost $17,000.

The Slamdance jurors called "Dim the Fluorescents" "empathetic, weird and insanely funny."