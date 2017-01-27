Crowdfunded Toronto film 'Dim the Fluorescents' wins prize at Slamdance film fest
A
A
Share via Email
PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto director Daniel Warth's crowdfunded comedy "Dim the Fluorescents" has won a top Sparky Award at the Slamdance Film Festival.
Warth's debut feature film, which made its world premiere at the fest, took the grand jury prize for narrative feature.
The film stars Claire Armstrong as a struggling actor and Naomi Skwarna as an aspiring playwright.
Together, they make a living off of corporate role-playing demonstrations.
Warth co-wrote the film with Miles Barstead, who also composed the score.
In 2015, Warth turned to Indiegogo in a bid to raise $15,000 to fund the film, and actually collected almost $17,000.
The Slamdance jurors called "Dim the Fluorescents" "empathetic, weird and insanely funny."
"This film delivers its crazy script with guts and panache. It's a delight — beautifully executed and smart as a whip," said the jury.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus