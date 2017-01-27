Entertainment

NewsAlert: Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt dead at 77

File- This Nov. 8, 2013, file photo shows actor John Hurt walking on the red carpet at the 8th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome. The great and versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who could move audiences to tears in ‚ÄúThe Elephant Man,‚Äù terrify them in ‚ÄúAlien,‚Äù and spoof that very same scene in ‚ÄúSpaceballs,‚Äù has died at age 77. Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in London according to his agent Charles McDonald. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

LOS ANGELES — The Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt has died. He was 77.

Hurt's agent Charles McDonald says the actor, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London.

The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in "Midnight Express" and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in "Alien," and spoofed that very same scene in "Spaceballs."

As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie" as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady.

Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour, where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain.

More to come.

