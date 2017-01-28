Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus