'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy
LOS ANGELES — "A Dog's Purpose" has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in
Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.
Yet it's hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.
First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple personality thriller "Split." It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34
Rounding out the top five were "Hidden Figures" with $14 million, new opener "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" with $13.9 million, and "La La Land," which has now earned over $100 million.
