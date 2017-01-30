Box Office Top 20: 'A Dog's Purpose' is second to 'Split'
LOS ANGELES — The M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Split" topped the box office for a second week, outperforming new openers including "A Dog's Purpose" and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter."
"A Dog's Purpose" still managed to land in second place with $18.2 million despite the controversy around animal treatment on set, while "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" debuted in fourth with $13.6 million.
"Split" added $25.7 million, bringing its total earnings to $77.4 million in two weeks, while the NASA drama "Hidden Figures," took third place after 6 weeks in
In fifth place, "La La Land" also crossed the $100 million mark. Its $12.2 million weekend brought the film's total to $106.7 million.
1. "Split," Universal, $25,655,440, 3,199 locations, $8,020 average, $77,385,530, 2 weeks.
2. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $18,222,810, 3,058 locations, $5,959 average, $18,222,810, 1 week.
3. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $14,003,275, 3,351 locations, $4,179 average, $104,024,969, 6 weeks.
4. "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," Sony, $13,601,682, 3,104 locations, $4,382 average, $13,601,682, 1 week.
5. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $12,233,928, 3,136 locations, $3,901 average, $106,693,300, 8 weeks.
6. "xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage," Paramount, $8,601,858, 3,651 locations, $2,356 average, $33,839,608, 2 weeks.
7. "Sing," Universal, $6,408,210, 2,702 locations, $2,372 average, $257,599,585, 6 weeks.
8. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $5,274,513, 2,049 locations, $2,574 average, $520,200,086, 7 weeks.
9. "Monster Trucks," Paramount, $4,177,101, 2,496 locations, $1,674 average, $28,212,248, 3 weeks.
10. "Gold," The Weinstein Company, $3,471,316, 2,166 locations, $1,603 average, $3,471,316, 1 week.
11. "Patriots Day," Lionsgate, $2,774,772, 1,847 locations, $1,502 average, $28,306,013, 6 weeks.
12. "The Founder," The Weinstein Company, $2,606,832, 1,115 locations, $2,338 average, $7,433,899, 2 weeks.
13. "Moana," Disney, $2,479,845, 1,894 locations, $1,309 average, $240,170,441, 10 weeks.
14. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $2,348,719, 575 locations, $4,085 average, $19,718,591, 10 weeks.
15. "Manchester By The Sea," Roadside Attractions, $2,054,739, 1,168 locations, $1,759 average, $41,568,878, 11 weeks.
16. "Raees," Independent Indian, $1,798,379, 256 locations, $7,025 average, $2,369,469, 1 week.
17. "Sleepless," Open Road, $1,750,083, 1,055 locations, $1,659 average, $17,813,578, 3 weeks.
18. "Moonlight," A24, $1,489,470, 1,104 locations, $1,349 average, $17,714,849, 15 weeks.
19. "Arrival," Paramount, $1,473,440, 1,221 locations, $1,207 average, $97,328,639, 12 weeks.
20. "Fences," Paramount, $1,443,074, 880 locations, $1,640 average, $50,822,683, 7 weeks.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
