Canada in spotlight at upcoming Glasgow Film Festival

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada will be in the spotlight at this year's Glasgow Film Festival.

The U.K. fest, which runs Feb. 15 through 26, will focus on the diversity of Canadian talent in a strand entitled "True North: New Canadian Cinema."

It's in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Films in the lineup include the Nova Scotia-set coming-of-age drama "Weirdos" by Bruce McDonald, who is scheduled to attend the festival.

The program also includes "Werewolf" by Ashley McKenzie, "Old Stone" by Johnny Ma, "Below Her Mouth" by April Mullen, and "Hello Destroyer" by Kevan Funk.

"There are films that challenge the country's cherished institutions, look back with warm affection on the summer of 1976, and display all the dazzling possibilities of animated storytelling," says the festival website.

"You can even step back in time and marvel at hipster Toronto in the late 1950s with a rare screening of Sidney J. Furie's trailblazing milestone 'A Cool Sound From Hell,' one of many extraordinary visions from Canada."