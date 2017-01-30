Chilina Kennedy to join 'Beautiful - the Carole King Musical' in Toronto

TORONTO — Canadian theatre star Chilina Kennedy will take her starring role in the Broadway production of "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" to Toronto in June.

Producers say Kennedy will join the first national tour of the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning show exclusively for the Toronto engagement.

It will run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from June 27 to Aug. 20.

Kennedy has been on Broadway in the title role since March 2015 but will take a leave of absence to headline the show in Toronto.

She'll return to the Broadway production when the Toronto run is done.

Abby Mueller will replace her in the Broadway production during her leave of absence, beginning March 7.

"I am beyond thrilled that this wonderful musical is coming to Toronto," Kennedy said Monday in a statement.

"After an incredible two years on Broadway, I am so excited to be playing Carole King at home! Her story is truly beautiful and the music is powerful — Toronto audiences will love it."

Fellow Canadian Liam Tobin, who originated the role of Gerry Goffin on tour, will also be in the Toronto engagement.

Tony- and Oscar-nominated Douglas McGrath wrote the book for "Beautiful," which features King's hits including "It's Too Late" and "You've Got a Friend."