Video: Stranger Things star David Harbour takes aim at Trump in fiery speech at SAG

Hollywood assembled for another awards ceremony Sunday night, and as usual, President Donald Trump was on the tips of many tongues.

But nobody gave the new president more of a lashing than Stranger Things star David Harbour, who blasted the Trump Administration’s immigration policies in a fiery speech from the stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive,” Harbour thundered.

“We will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” Harbour went on. “We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters,” he added.

Harbour delivered the blistering soliloquy while accepting the Stranger Things cast’s award for outstanding performance in a drama series. The surprise Netflix hit has been a critical darling as awards season ramps up.

The actor finished his speech by threatening to “punch some people in the face,” a likely reference to an infamous Inauguration Weekend sucker punch received by Richard Spencer, a self-described white nationalist leader of the so-called alt-right.

