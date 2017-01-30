Harbouring fierce resistence to the president's strangest, scariest things

The show: Screen Actors Guild Awards (Global)

The moment: David Harbour’s manifesto



Near the end of a night of speeches decrying Donald Trump’s U.S. immigration ban — from, among many others, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (best actress, Veep), Emma Stone (best actress, La La Land) and Mahershala Ali (best supporting actor, Moonlight) — Netflix’s Stranger Things wins best drama series, and the cast storms the Shrine Auditorium stage.

David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, begins reading a full-on, balls-out speech, calling the award “a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper, and through our art, to battle against fear…by revealing intimate truths to remind folks that when they feel broken and afraid, they are not alone.”

As the crowd rises, and his child co-stars jump up and down beside him, and his adult co-star Winona Ryder makes bug-eyed reaction faces for the ages, he builds to a crescendo: “We will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts…We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals...we will punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

While @realDonaldTrump is wrapping up the strangest, most aggressive first week in U.S. presidential history, Hollywood is using its awards season platform to double down on its liberalism.

First Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, then the pussy-hatted winners at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, and now Harbour’s barn-burner. Can’t wait to see the rally at the Oscars.



