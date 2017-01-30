Actor Kal Penn raises over $600K for Syrian refugees in name of Internet troll

Harold & Kumar actor Kal Penn has raised over $600,000 for Syrian refugees in the name of an Internet commenter who said Penn didn’t “belong in the country.”

Penn, who also served as the White House associate director of public engagement for Barack Obama, launched the online fundraising campaign Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

“To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name,” he tweeted, along with a screenshot of an Instagram comment that read, “because you don’t belong in this country you f---ing joke.”

The campaign, entitled “Donating to Syrian Refugees in the name of the dude who said I don’t belong in America,” had originally aimed to raise just $2,500 for the International Rescue Committee but reached its halfway goal in just 11 minutes.

“What a beautiful way to resist and show some love — gosh, this is awesome,” Penn said in a video update Sunday, where he announced the campaign had raised over $30,000 and that he was upping to the goal to $50,000.

As the cash continued to pour in — some people made donations under names like “Chief Strategist Steve Bannon,” “#Saynotobigotry,” “Tiny Trump Hands,” “Paul Ryan’s Lost Testicles,” “Mike Pence,” and “Donald ClownfaceVonf---stick Trump” — Penn gave updates on Twitter as he also continued to raise the goal.

The campaign had raised over half a million dollars — more than 90 per cent of its new $600,000 goal — by Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, that had been surpassed and the goal was set for $650,000.