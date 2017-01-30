Study: Nearly 60 per cent of children like reading for fun
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Nearly 6 out of 10 young people ages 6-17 say they read for fun, according to a new study from Scholastic and YouGuv, a percentage that has dipped slightly since a 2010 report.
Fifty-eight
Among the most positive findings: 40
The "Harry Potter" series was a
Monday's report also shows that young people prefer their books the old-fashioned way, with around two-thirds saying they only want to read on paper. Among those who did read an e-book, nearly half said they liked paper more, while only 16
The survey also showed a wide gap between the number of children's books at home among different income levels. Households of those earning more than $100,000 averaged 127 books, nearly double those homes where income was under $35,000. Hispanic homes averaged 91 books, slightly less than the overall average of 104. African-American families averaged 67 books.
___
The study can be found on www.Scholastic.com/readingreport
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus