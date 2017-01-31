Schwarzenegger says 'stupid' travel ban a wake-up call for Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has some very sharp words for the immigration policies of his Celebrity Apprentice predecessor.

In an interview with Extra, the former California governor blasted President Donald Trump’s administration for making the United States look “stupid” with a sweeping travel ban that made for a chaotic weekend at the country’s airports.

“The real problem is that it was vetted badly,” Schwarzenegger said about Trump’s executive order and the confusion it unleashed.

Declaring the controversy a “wake-up call” for the president, Schwarzenegger suggested the executive order may have been more effective if it was vetted by government lawyers before being enacted.

The actor referred to his own story as an immigrant who moved to the U.S. in search of a better life.

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently…I was in that position,” he said.

“It’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”

This isn’t the first time the two celebrities have tangled this year.

Before his inauguration, President Trump aimed a string of Twitter salvos at Schwarzenegger over one of his favourite topics: television ratings.

For his part, Schwarzenegger – who has admitted to his own struggles adjusting to life as a political figure – struck a much more magnanimous chord with his future president.