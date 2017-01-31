Award-winning 'Fifteen Dogs' among books shortlisted for Canada Reads

TORONTO — Award-winning "Fifteen Dogs" is among the five books shortlisted for this year's Canada Reads competition.

Humble the Poet will defend the acclaimed Andre Alexis novel published by Coach House Books in the annual CBC battle of the books.

Singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk will campaign for "The Right to Be Cold" by Sheila Watt-Cloutier" (Penguin Canada) while Ottawa city councillor, author and military veteran Jody Mitic will speak in support of "Nostalgia" by M.G. Vassanji (Doubleday Canada.)

Comedian and broadcaster Candy Palmater will back "The Break" by Katherena Vermette (House of Anansi) while actress Tamara Taylor will voice her support for "Company Town" by Madeline Ashby (Tor Books.)

The panellists will be exploring stories about Canada's past, present and future as the country marks its 150th anniversary.