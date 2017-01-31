Bodyguard for rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris stabbed at concert in New Brunswick: RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP say a bodyguard for Atlanta rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris was stabbed early Tuesday at a concert in Moncton, N.B.
Police say the man tried to stop concertgoers from stealing items from a merchandise table and was stabbed three times in the leg at about 1:20 a.m. at The Venue in downtown Moncton.
Sgt. Andre Pepin says the bodyguard suffered "non-serious injuries," and was treated in hospital.
He says the rapper and his crew have already returned to the U.S.
He says police have no suspects.
In a posting on its Facebook site, The Venue suggested it had unresolved issues with T.I.'s management regarding cancellation of paid "meet and greets" with fans, among other issues related to the show running late.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus