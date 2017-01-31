Bodyguard for rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris stabbed at concert in New Brunswick: RCMP

MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP say a bodyguard for Atlanta rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris was stabbed early Tuesday at a concert in Moncton, N.B.

Police say the man tried to stop concertgoers from stealing items from a merchandise table and was stabbed three times in the leg at about 1:20 a.m. at The Venue in downtown Moncton.

Sgt. Andre Pepin says the bodyguard suffered "non-serious injuries," and was treated in hospital.

He says the rapper and his crew have already returned to the U.S.

He says police have no suspects.