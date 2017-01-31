'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 29 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (2) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

2. (1) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel

3. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham

4. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

5. (-) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey

6. (-) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox

7. (5) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

8. (7) Rogue One _ Alexander Freed

9. (-) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh

10. (8) Night School _ Lee Child

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis

2. (2) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

3. (3) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

4. (6) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

5. (4) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

6. (-) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

7. (10) The Case Against Sugar _ Gary Taubes

8. (7) Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines and Habits of Billionaires, Icons and World-Class Performers _ Timothy Ferriss

9. (-) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson