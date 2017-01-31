The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending January 27:

Fiction

1. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

2. What She Knew by Ginny Macmillan, narrated by Penelope Rawlins and Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (HarperAudio)

3. Brat Farrar by Josephine Tey, narrated by Carole Boyd (Audible Studios)

4. Hell Divers by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Ellen Archer (Hachette Audio)

6. Eleventh Grave in the Moonlight by Darynda Jones, narrated by Lorelei King (Macmillan Audio)

7. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, narrated by George Newbern (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

8. A Dog's Purpose by W. Bruce Cameron, narrated by William Dufris (Macmillan Audio)

9. Those Left Behind by Mark Tufo, narrated by Sean Runnette (Audible Studios)

10.The Girl Before by JP Delaney, narrated by Emilia Fox, Finty Williams, and Lise Aagaard Knudsen (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller (Tantor Audio)The More of Less by Joshua Becker, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (Harper Audio)

3. Money Management Skills by The Great Courses, narrated by Professor Michael Finke (The Great Courses)

4. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Narconomics: How to Run a Drug Cartel by Tom Wainwright, narrated by Brian Hutchinson (Audible Studios)

6. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

8. Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek, narrated by the author (Gildan Media, LLC)

9. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carngie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10.The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)