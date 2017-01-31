Threats force halt to Edmonton troupe's version of Shakespearean drama

EDMONTON — An Edmonton community theatre has cancelled its production of Shakespeare's "Othello" after receiving threats from people angered by a decision to cast a white woman in the lead role instead of the traditional person of colour.

Volunteer-run Walterdale Theatre Associates issued a statement late Monday saying it regrets to announce the cancellation, but it can't continue because the safety of cast members has been threatened.

Adam Kuss, president of Walterdale's board of directors, says the matter has been referred to police.

The production of the 400-year-old play about the powerful Moorish general of the Venetian army had been scheduled to open Feb. 8.

Artistic director Anne Marie Szucs says in the same statement that their vision of the play was a post-apocalyptic world in which traditional power structures were inverted and the focus was on the battle between the sexes.