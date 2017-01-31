What's new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV, Shudder in February
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Shudder:
TOP PICKS
Fans of "The Office" — the original British version created by Ricky Gervais, which inspired the U.S. remake starring Steve Carell — will want to stream "David Brent: Life on the Road" on Netflix. Premiering on Feb. 10, the movie revisits the original "Office" boss portrayed by Gervais, who is now a travelling salesman chasing his dreams of a musical career. Netflix also has two buzzy new TV series launching on Feb. 3: "Riverdale," a modern reinvention of the Archie Comics clan, and "Santa Clarita Diet," a dark comedy-horror starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.
CraveTV has the return of Showtime's financial drama "Billions" starting on Feb. 19, with the first episode of the show's second season (new episodes will be added every Sunday). On Feb. 17, rock 'n' roll fans can start bingeing on the first season of "Vinyl," the '70s-set HBO show co-created by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and "Sopranos" writer and "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows that are expected this month:
NETFLIX
Feb. 1
17 Again
50/50
A History of Violence
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks
Bandslam
Batman vs. Robin
Before I Go to Sleep
Black Nativity
Butter
The Constant Gardener
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dreamland
Drive
Ella Enchanted
Escape Plan
The Furchester Hotel (seasons 1-2)
Gangs of New York
He's Just Not That Into You
Hector and the Search for Happiness
The Hurt Business
Just Friends
The King's Speech
The Lincoln Lawyer
Looper
Masha's Spooky Stories (season 1, episodes 5-6)
Monster
Mother's Day
The Notebook
Palo Alto
ParaNorman
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Punisher
Rush
Scream 4
Semi-Pro
Silent Hill
Step Up: All In
Step Up: Revolution
Super Size Me
Warm Bodies
The World's End
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Feb. 2
The 100 (season 4)
Run All Night
Scandal (season 6, new episodes weekly)
Wayne's World
Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Riverdale (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Santa Clarita Diet (season 1)
Feb. 6
Jane the Virgin (season 3, new episodes weekly)
Feb. 7
Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season 2, new episodes weekly)
Feb. 8
Into the Woods
Skiptrace
Feb. 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
Cyborg 009: Call of Justice (season 1)
David Brent: Life on the Road
Feb. 12
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
Feb. 13
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
Feb. 14
Girlfriend's Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
Project Mc2 Valentine's Day Special
White Nights (season 1)
Feb. 16
Disney's The BFG
Feb. 17
Chef's Table (season 3)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (season 4)
The Seven Deadly Sins (season 2)
Feb. 19
The Little Engine That Could
Transformers: Robots in Disguise (season 2)
Feb. 21
Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark
Feb. 22
The Impossible
Feb. 24
I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore
Imperium
Legend Quest (season 1)
The Sound of Your Heart (season 1)
Ultimate Beastmaster (season 1)
VeggieTales in the City (season 1)
Feb. 25
Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Feb. 26
Night Will Fall
Feb. 28
Badlands, Texas (season 1)
Mike Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
Monster Garage (season 5)
Ordinary World
Your Worst Nightmare (season 1)
CRAVETV
Feb. 1
The Making of Mandela
Feb. 3
America's Secret Sex Life
Anatomy of Sex
Trumped: Inside The Greatest Political Upset Of All Time
Understanding Female Sexual Desire: The Brain-Body Connection
Feb. 7
Cardinal (season 1, episode 3)
Outsiders (season 2, episode 3)
Feb. 10
Homegrown: The Counter-Terror Dilemma
Masters of Sex (season 4)
Naked and Afraid (seasons 1-2)
Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don't Shoot
Feb. 14
Cardinal (season 1, episode 4)
Outsiders (season 2, episode 4)
Feb. 15
60 Minutes Sports (season 5, episode 2)
Feb. 17
Alaska: The Last Frontier (season 3)
MasterChef Celebrity Showdown 2017
My Cat From Hell (season 4)
Vinyl (season 1)
Feb. 19
Billions (season 2, episode 1)
Feb. 21
Cardinal (season 1, episode 5)
Outsiders (season 2, episode 5)
Feb. 24
Becoming Mike Nichols
Childrens Hospital (season 6)
Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala
Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom
Togetherness (seasons 1-2)
Feb. 26
Billions (season 2, episode 2)
Feb. 28
Cardinal (season 1, episode 6)
Outsiders (season 2, episode 6)
SHUDDER
Feb. 8
ABC's Of Death
ABC's Of Death 2
All Cheerleaders Die
Nina Forever
Feb. 9
Blind Sun
Feb. 14
Phantasm Ravager
Feb. 21
Evil in the Time of Heroes
Feb. 23
We Go On
