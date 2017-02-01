Stalk this way: a guide to the best bloody zombies on your TV

The Walking Dead's return is still a week away, but here's something to sate your appetite, zombie fans: Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, dropping Friday. Drew Barrymore's suburban realtor mom with a gory secret is just the latest addition to the ever-growing roster of TV's undead. Here's a primer on five shows to catch this year with varying degrees of humour, heart and braaaaains. (Minor spoilers to follow)

Santa Clarita Diet

Series premiere: Feb. 3 (Netflix)

What's the zombie science? Barrymore's Sheila Hammond has an epic pukefest, dies and wakes up craving tasty human flesh. The "why" isn't entirely clear but hey, on to the wacky hijinks.

How traditional are the zombies? Zombie Sheila's no shambling, dead-eyed ghoul. She resurrects with heightened energy and confidence; as she perkily tells her concerned yet supportive husband Joel, she may eat people but she "can also parallel park in one move now." She's also a zombie with a conscience, vowing with her family's help to kill only people who deserve it, the prototype being "a young, single Hitler."

For fans of: Dexter, United States of Tara

The Walking Dead

Mid-season 7 premiere: Feb. 12 (AMC)

What's the zombie science? Or rather, walker science, since the z-word is never actually used in the show (biter, the infected and, oddly, geek are other sobriquets). Early seasons established the rules of this post-apocalyptic world: Every human is infected with a virus that reanimates them after death, regardless of how they died, unless the brain is destroyed. TWD and its spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, have been coy about the cause, and we may never know the whole story; executive producer and comic creator Robert Kirkman has stated that defining the outbreak's origins isn't a priority in the shows.

How traditional are the zombies? Like the gold-standard Romero zombie, walkers are relatively slow and not terribly intelligent, but trouble in large numbers. While the undead present a very real danger, TWD's various human villains drive home the message that Man Is The Real Monster, which makes this series ideal for ...

For fans of: Night of the Living Dead, 28 Days Later

iZombie

Season 3 premiere: April 4 (The CW)

What's the zombie science? Well, this is one sports drink that should come with a whopper of a warning. The popular in-universe Max Rager beverage, taken in combination with tainted Utopium, a street drug, seems to have the unfortunate side effect of zombie-ism. Humans can also be turned by a zombie through sexual contact or a scratch, the latter being how our hero Liv Moore becomes iZombie.

How traditional are the zombies? Liv craves brains like any standard zombie, and if she goes without for too long she becomes dumber and more aggressive. Unlike your standard zombie Liv is fully sentient and, luckily for her, finds a steady source of non-living brains through her job at the medical examiner's office. Each brain she eats gives her the person's memories and personality for a short time, and like an undead Nancy Drew she uses her newfound powers to help solve the person's murder.

For fans of: Veronica Mars, Dead Like Me

Z Nation

Season 4 premiere: Later this year (Syfy)

What's the zombie science? The Centers for Disease Control-dubbed ZN1 virus is responsible for turning the world into a zombie wasteland, and as with TWD, only brain trauma can kill a victim. As the series begins, there appears to be a sole human, a prisoner named Murphy, who is immune to infection three years after the initial outbreak.

How traditional are the zombies? Hey Walking Dead, Z Nation sees your melted walkers and raises you irradiated zombies and zombie-plant hybrids. Aside from these fancy outliers that appear in a few episodes, the zombies of Z Nation are generally faster than those of TWD, especially when they are "fresh." And without giving too much away, did someone say zombie telepathy?

For fans of: Resident Evil, From Dusk Till Dawn