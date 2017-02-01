After a 50-year career, David Cassidy to retire at year end
LOS ANGELES — David Cassidy is wrapping up his 50-year career.
The 66-year-old entertainer says he will play his final West Coast concerts this month and plans to retire at year's end.
Cassidy says in a statement on his
The one-time "Partridge Family" heartthrob says, "This is not a complete 'Good bye' but I'm planning on working much less."
He is set to perform in Las Vegas in Feb. 17 and in Southern California shows on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.
A spokeswoman for Cassidy says he will perform some East Coast dates next month as well.
